KEARNEY — The University of Nebraska at Kearney Wind Ensemble will present concerts in five western Nebraska communities during its upcoming spring tour.

Performances are scheduled for 11 a.m. April 27 at North Platte High School; 2 p.m. April 27 at Bridgeport Public Schools; 9 a.m. April 28 at Mitchell High School; 1 p.m. April 28 at Hemingford Public Schools; and 7 p.m. April 28 at Alliance High School. The concert in Alliance is free and open to the public.

Wind Ensemble members will also visit the Black Hills of South Dakota for some sightseeing before returning to Kearney.

Open to any UNK student, the Wind Ensemble is selected by competitive audition each year. The 49-member group performs on campus and across the region, with a recruiting and concert tour scheduled each spring. UNK Director of Bands Duane Bierman leads the Wind Ensemble.

Ahead of the spring tour, the Wind Ensemble and UNK Symphonic Band will present a free public concert 7:30 p.m. April 26 at the Fine Arts Recital Hall on campus.

Telegraph area UNK Wind Ensemble members:

Flute/piccolo

Ella O’Neil, Wauneta.

Baritone saxophone

Bailey Roeder, North Platte.

Bassoon

Jakob Gutschenritter, North Platte; Hannah Sims, North Platte.

Horn

Cameron Grafel, Broken Bow.

Percussion

Kassi Cooper, Culbertson; Steven Koehn, North Platte.