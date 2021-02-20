UNK works to create partnerships in Mexico

KEARNEY — It started with a casual conversation among childhood friends.

Juan Guzman, director of the University of Nebraska at Kearney’s Office of Student Diversity and Inclusion, had recently reconnected with an old pal through Facebook and they got to talking about college.

“His son wanted to come to a school in the United States and learn the English language,” said Guzman, who grew up in Tepic, Nayarit, Mexico.

Of course, Guzman recommended UNK and its English Language Institute, which provides English language training for international students and prepares them for admission into a degree program.

Although his friend’s son never enrolled in classes at UNK, that conversation led to a much larger initiative that opens the door for far more students to study here.

Since September 2018, Guzman has worked with UNK’s Office of International Education to develop new relationships with higher education institutions in his home country, as well as other Latin American nations.

The collaborative effort between the two offices has paid big dividends in a short amount of time.

Delfin Research Program