UNK's Nebraska Emerging Writers Contest honors 8 students

KEARNEY — The University of Nebraska at Kearney is recognizing eight high schoolers for their outstanding writing abilities.

Sponsored by the UNK Writing Center, American Democracy Project and Phi Eta Sigma and Sigma Tau Delta honor societies, the second annual Nebraska Emerging Writers Contest gave students from across the state an opportunity to showcase their talent while competing for cash prizes.

Participants submitted an essay, poem or short story about democracy and what it means today. The theme was based on “The Meaning of Democracy” essay written by American author E.B. White during World War II.

Winners were selected through a blind review process by committees composed of UNK undergraduate students. The winning students are invited to read their submissions April 22.

Poetry

First place ($100): Parker Albers, Hartington Cedar Catholic High School, “Division.”

Second place ($50): Megan Lambert, Boys Town High School, “A Modern Renaissance of American Democracy.”

Third place ($50): Leo Ha, Grand Island Central Catholic High School, “Democracy is the Power to the People.”

Short story

First place ($100): Aarya Bhatt, Grand Island Northwest High School, “The Boy.”

Second place ($50): Joe Messere, Grand Island Central Catholic High School, “Democracy in Action in My Community.”

Essay

First place ($100): Amelia Kafka, Omaha Marian High School, “Democracy through the Eyes of a Fourteen-Year-Old.”

Second place ($50): Maggie Haesler, Mullen High School, “Advantages of a Democracy.”

Third place ($50): Hannah Liske, Grand Island Central Catholic High School, “What We Hear about Democracy.”