UNL animal welfare judging team takes fifth place in national contest

LINCOLN — The Husker animal welfare judging team placed fifth during the annual American Veterinary Medical Association Animal Welfare Assessment Contest held late last year.

A record 269 participants representing 28 universities and 8 countries competed in the contest, which was held virtually in 2021.

The University of Nebraska team was comprised of Caitlin Buck, a junior animal science major from Columbus; Ellie Granger, a junior animal science and pre-veterinary major from North Platte; and Nick Prosek, a freshman animal science major, from Lodi, Wisconsin.

“Caitlin, Ellie, and Nick are trailblazers at the University of Nebraska-Lincoln and performed in true Husker fashion as members of our inaugural animal welfare judging team,” said Ruth Woiwode, an assistant professor of animal science and the group’s faculty advisor. “I am proud of their leadership and anticipate a bright future for them as the next guardians of animal agriculture.”

Participants in the annual contest included undergraduates, graduate students, veterinary students, veterinary technicians, AVMA member veterinarians and members of international veterinary medical associations, who were provided a structured opportunity to practice their assessment skills and present their findings to an expert panel of scientists and veterinarians with special expertise in animal welfare.