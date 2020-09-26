UNL appoints two new animal science student ambassadors

LINCOLN — The Animal Science Department at the University of Nebraska-Lincoln has appointed two new student ambassadors for the 2020-21 academic year.

After in-depth interviews with department faculty and second year ambassadors, two students were selected out of a pool of eight applicants:

» Kelsey Loseke, a junior from Blair.

» Shaye Koester, a junior from Steele, North Dakota.

The two new ambassadors will serve alongside current second-year ambassadors:

» Kathlyn Hauxwell a junior from McCook.

» Felicia Knoerzer a junior from Elwood.

The ambassadors will interact with prospective animal science students by visiting high schools and attending various university admissions events. In addition to attending and supporting events, each ambassador will also take on the responsibility of planning one recruitment activity per year.

The Animal Science Student Ambassador program, started in 1999, selects two animal science majors as ambassadors to promote the animal science program each year. Students receive a $2,000 scholarship ($500 each semester) and serve for two years supporting the department’s recruitment efforts.

For more information on the Animal Science Student Ambassador program, visit animalscience.unl.edu. Follow the department on Facebook at “UNL Animal Science,” on Twitter at @UNL_AniSci, and Instagram “UNL Animal Science” to stay up to date on upcoming events and current happenings in the department.