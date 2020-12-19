UNL awards 1,404 degrees in virtual graduation

LINCOLN — The University of Nebraska–Lincoln conferred 1,404 degrees during a virtual graduation celebration Saturday.

The 1,382 graduates are from 42 countries, 36 states and the District of Columbia, and more than 150 Nebraska communities.

“Go Big Grad: A Husker Graduation Celebration” featured a recorded phone conversation between Warren Buffett, chairman and CEO of Berkshire Hathaway and a Husker alumnus, and Chancellor Ronnie Green. The celebration also featured guest appearances by other notable Nebraskans, campus leaders and alumni. At the end of the event, Green officially conferred degrees to students. The celebration can be viewed at commencement.unl.edu. Diplomas will be mailed to graduates.

New this year, 2020 graduates are able to download and share their digital diplomas. Details are available at go.unl.edu/digitaldiploma.

All 2020 graduates are invited to participate in a future commencement ceremony.

Following is a list of graduates by hometown, some students request not to be listed:

Broken Bow

Brian Lynn Johnson, graduate studies, master of applied science.

Champion: