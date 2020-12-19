UNL awards 1,404 degrees in virtual graduation

LINCOLN — The University of Nebraska–Lincoln conferred 1,404 degrees during a virtual graduation celebration Saturday.
The 1,382 graduates are from 42 countries, 36 states and the District of Columbia, and more than 150 Nebraska communities.
“Go Big Grad: A Husker Graduation Celebration” featured a recorded phone conversation between Warren Buffett, chairman and CEO of Berkshire Hathaway and a Husker alumnus, and Chancellor Ronnie Green. The celebration also featured guest appearances by other notable Nebraskans, campus leaders and alumni. At the end of the event, Green officially conferred degrees to students. The celebration can be viewed at commencement.unl.edu. Diplomas will be mailed to graduates.
New this year, 2020 graduates are able to download and share their digital diplomas. Details are available at go.unl.edu/digitaldiploma.
All 2020 graduates are invited to participate in a future commencement ceremony.
Following is a list of graduates by hometown, some students request not to be listed:
Broken Bow
Brian Lynn Johnson, graduate studies, master of applied science.
Champion:
Shaylee Ann Heathers, College of Agricultural Sciences and Natural Resources, bachelor of science in animal science with high distinction.
Cozad
Taylor Joy Jenner, graduate studies, master of education.
Curtis
Allison Elaine Campbell, College of Arts and Sciences, bachelor of arts.
Gothenburg
Kimberly Ann Jorgenson, College of Education and Human Sciences, bachelor of science in education and human sciences.
Bryce Alan Kowalewski, College of Business, bachelor of science in business administration.
Stuart Wood Moore, College of Arts and Sciences, bachelor of arts.
Lexington
Willians Enrique Mendoza, College of Business, bachelor of science in business administration.
Samuel Francis Seberger, College of Agricultural Sciences and Natural Resources, bachelor of science in animal science.
North Platte
Darren Brian Armstrong, College of Arts and Sciences, bachelor of science.
Ellie Marie Buhrman Sr., College of Education and Human Sciences, bachelor of science in education and human sciences.
Matthew Hinde Ferguson, College of Arts and Sciences, bachelor of science.
Dalon Scott Koubek, College of Agricultural Sciences and Natural Resources, bachelor of science in agronomy.
Sydney Jewell McGahan, Hixson-Lied College of Fine and Performing Arts, bachelor of music in education with distinction.
Katherine Rose Montgomery, College of Education and Human Sciences, bachelor of science in education and human sciences.
Riley Nitsch, College of Education and Human Sciences, bachelor of science in education and human sciences.
Jose Henrique Scarparo De Sanctis, Graduate Studies, master of science.
William Herbert Stone, College of Journalism and Mass Communications, bachelor of journalism.
Chase S. Trego, College of Arts and Sciences, bachelor of arts.
Feng Ying Wang, College of Business, bachelor of science in business administration.
Ogallala
Kaitlin Marie Cipperley, College of Arts and Sciences, bachelor of arts.
Jared Owen Tommeraasen, College of Arts and Sciences, bachelor of science.
