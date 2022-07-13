UNL Extension provides summer tomato tips

Summer is a great time to enjoy tomatoes fresh off the vine. There are so many wonderful ways to enjoy tomatoes from a bacon, lettuce and tomato sandwich, to mixing them with mozzarella and a balsamic glaze, roasting them on the grill, topping omelets diced tomatoes, freshly made salsa or putting them in a pasta salad.

Tomatoes are a great way to get lycopene, which is an antioxidant. This helps to protect your cells from damage and may help lower the risk of some forms of cancer. Tomatoes are also a source of potassium, vitamins C (which helps boost the immune system) and vitamin A which promotes good vision, boosts the immune system and promotes cell growth.

Sometimes it’s hard to enjoy all the tomatoes fresh, so they need to be preserved. Tomatoes may be frozen raw, cooked, whole sliced, chopped or even pureed. Tomatoes don’t need to be blanched before freezing.

Frozen tomatoes are best used in cooked foods such as soups, sauces and stews as they become mushy when they’re thawed. There are many ways that you can freeze tomatoes to enjoy them throughout the year.

Freezing whole tomatoes with peelsSelect firm, ripe tomatoes for freezing. Sort the tomatoes, discarding any that are spoiled.

Gently rub tomatoes under cold running water, then dry with a paper towel or a clean cloth.

After washing, cut away the stem scar and surrounding area, then discard it.

Place the whole tomatoes on clean cookie sheets and freeze.

Once frozen, transfer the tomatoes from the cookie sheets into freezer bags or other containers, seal tightly and freeze.

Freezing peeled whole tomatoesSelect firm, ripe tomatoes for freezing. Sort the tomatoes, discarding any that are spoiled.

Gently rub tomatoes under cold running water and then dry with a paper towel or a clean cloth.

After washing, cut away the stem scar and surrounding area and discard it.

Dip tomatoes in boiling water for about one minute or until the skins split to peel easier.

Place the whole tomatoes on clean cookie sheets and freeze.

Once frozen, transfer the tomatoes from the cookie sheets into freezer bags or other containers, seal tightly and freeze.

Freezing tomato juiceSelect firm, ripe tomatoes for freezing. Sort the tomatoes, discarding any that are spoiled.

Gently rub tomatoes under cold running water and then dry with a paper towel or a clean cloth.

Cut into quarters or eighths.

Place tomatoes in a saucepan and simmer for 5 to 10 minutes.

Press tomatoes through a sieve.

If desired, season with one teaspoon salt to each quart of juice.

Pour into containers, leaving the following headspace.

Pint-sized wide top containers should have half an inch of headspace, and quart-sized should have one inch. For pint- and quart-sized narrow top containers there should be an inch and a half of headspace.

Seal and freeze.

Freezing stewed tomatoes Select firm, ripe tomatoes for freezing. Sort the tomatoes, discarding any that are spoiled.

Gently rub tomatoes under cold running water and then dry with a paper towel or a clean cloth.

After washing, cut away the stem scar and surrounding area and discard it.

Dip tomatoes in boiling water for about one minute or until the skins split to peel easier.

Cut into quarters.

Put tomatoes in a saucepan, cover and cook for 10 to 20 minutes or until tender.

Place pan containing tomatoes in cold water to cool.

Pack into containers, leaving the following headspace. Pint-sized wide top containers should have half an inch of headspace, and quart-sized should have one inch.

For pint-sized narrow top containers there should be three quarters of an inch of headspace, and for quart-sized there should be an inch an a half.

Seal and freeze.

Other things you might make with your tomatoes would include marinara, salsa, spaghetti sauce or pizza sauce.

You can make and freeze these items to use in your cooking throughout the year.

Packaging food for the freezerSuitable freezer containers include:

Plastic freezer bags.

Freezer paper.

Heavy duty aluminum foil.

Plastic containers with the snowflake symbol.

Containers not suitable for long-term freezer storage (unless they are lined with freezer bag or wrap) include:

Plastic food storage bags.

Milk cartons.

Cottage cheese cartons.

Whipped topping containers.

Butter or margarine containers.

Plastic bread or other product bags.

Storing frozen tomatoesTo extend the time frozen foods maintain good quality:

Package foods in material intended for freezing.

Keep the temperature of the freezer at 0 degrees Fahrenheit or below.

It is generally recommended frozen vegetables be eaten within about eight months for best quality.