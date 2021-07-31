UNL hosting weaning webinar Thursday

LINCOLN — The University of Nebraska-Lincoln’s Center for Agricultural Profitability will host a webinar on early weaning beef calves at noon on Thursday.

Early weaning can be a helpful management practice for many cow/calf operations, especially where quality forages may be lacking due to drought and other factors. How calves are managed depends largely on the age of the animals and the goals of the producer.

The webinar will explore different options and best practices for early weaning, covering nutrition, costs and potential benefits. It will focus on management-related topics like digestibility, passage rate through the rumen, vaccinations and feeding. Economic considerations covered will include breakeven costs for feeding, risk management tools, marketing and more.

Panelists will include Karla Wilke, a cow/calf specialist in the university’s Department of Animal Science; Randy Saner, a beef systems educator with Nebraska Extension; Matt Stockton, an agricultural economics specialist with Nebraska Extension; and Jay Parsons, a farm and ranch management specialist in the Department of Agricultural Economics.

It is presented as part of the Center for Agricultural Profitability’s weekly webinar series, held every Thursday at noon.

The Center for Agricultural Profitability opened June 28 to support informed economic decision-making in agriculture through research, extension and education. It is housed in the Department of Agricultural Economics. For more about the center, and to register for the Thursday webinar, visit cap.unl.edu.