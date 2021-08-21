UNL hosting webinar on ag land values

LINCOLN — The University of Nebraska-Lincoln’s Center for Agricultural Profitability will host a webinar covering results of the university’s 2021 Nebraska Farm Real Estate report at noon on Thursday.
The webinar is presented as part of the Center for Agricultural Profitability’s webinar series, held at noon every Thursday.
For more information about the Nebraska Farm Real Estate Report, and to register for the webinar, visit the Center’s website at cap.unl.edu.
