University of Nebraska-Lincoln will be the site of a new regional Cattle and Carcass Grading Correlation Training Center.

The USDA made the announcement on March 8. West Texas A&M University and Colorado State University will host the other two regional sites.

Cattle producers, feeders and other stakeholders are invited to see the Nebraska training center on June 15-16. The event will showcase technology used in the meat and livestock industries and highlight factors that contribute to the market value of cattle.

The two-day event is free but will be on a first-come, first-served basis, and limited to 75 participants. Those interested should pre-register online, at ams.usda.gov/event/meat-livestock-technology-and-cme-acceptance-training-university-nebraska.

Speakers from the USDA, the university and the CME Group will address topics related to CME live cattle specifications and deliveries.

The USDA Animal Marketing Service will provide updates on the USDA’s supply chain initiatives, including an overview of USDA’s Meat and Poultry Processing Capacity Technical Assistance Program, which ensures that participants in USDA’s meat and poultry supply chain initiatives can access full-range technical assistance to support their project development and success.

"This partnership with the USDA gives us an opportunity to provide cattle producers in Nebraska and throughout the region with great educational resources on grading cattle and beef carcass merit," said Dr. Ty Schmidt, Associate Professor of Meat Science and Muscle Biology. "It provides our stakeholders with a larger network of information to assist them in making the best choices for their operations."