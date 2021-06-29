UNL leads parks survey project to help NGPC

LINCOLN — Staff from the University of Nebraska-Lincoln’s Bureau of Sociological Research have been spending their weekends in Nebraska’s scenic state parks — not on vacation, but handing out surveys for Nebraska Game and Parks.

The survey project aims to collect feedback from park goers on how the parks are utilized, which amenities are wanted and needed, permit costs and availability and possible improvements, along with additional topics and questions specific to each of the 22 parks included in the project.

“Nebraska Game and Parks is excited to partner with UNL-BOSR on the park user survey project,” said Michelle Stryker, planning and programming division administrator with the Nebraska Game and Parks Commission. “Their expertise on surveying will assist us in getting information from our park guests that can be validated and used for years to come.”

BOSR staff are visiting each park two to three times over the spring and summer, and speaking with park visitors to hand out surveys and gather contact information to follow up on survey responses. The project officially began in April, and survey dissemination will continue through Aug. 8.