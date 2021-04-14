 Skip to main content
UNL offers food business entrepreneur program
UNL offers food business entrepreneur program

The University of Nebraska-Lincoln Food Processing Center is offering a nationally recognized program to help potential entrepreneurs start a food business, according to a press release.

The National Food Entrepreneur Program assists individuals through all the steps of developing their products and businesses.

To receive a National Food Entrepreneur Program information packet please contact Jill Gifford by phone at 402-472-2819, or by email at jgifford1@unl.edu.

