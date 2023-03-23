University of Nebraska-Lincoln Extension is recommending that people test their garden soil to learn what nutrients are needed before planting.

“Testing soil in the garden and the landscape can help answer several questions,” about why plants thrive or struggle, reads a press release from UNL Extension for Lincoln-Logan-McPherson Counties.

A basic test will include nitrogen, phosphorus, potassium. Testing for soil pH is also important, particularly in western Nebraska. Other tests may also be recommended, depending on the plant and location.

Soil pH indicates how acidic or alkaline the soil is. “In most cases, landscape and garden soil pH levels here are alkaline, often high enough to not allow plant roots to absorb iron, copper, and other micronutrients that are present in the soil,” depending on the particular plant species or variety.

A soil pH test can help gardeners select tolerant plant material, or amend the soil so plants grow to their full potential.

Here are some simple tips that help gardeners take soil test samples and learn how to receive assistance on recommendations for individual garden and landscape situations.

Find a clean plastic bucket to collect the soil sample. Metal buckets may alter the true results of the soil test.

Select the area that needs to be tested. This can be a specific area of a garden, a flower bed, section of the lawn, or an area around tree and shrub plantings.

Find a clean spade with all foreign matter removed from the blade to collect samples. Soil testing probes can also be checked out from the local University of Nebraska-Lincoln Extension Office as well.

Collect soil samples that are eight to 12 inches deep and 1.5 inches wide, from up to 12 random places in the area that is going to be tested.

Thoroughly mix the soil by hand and use it to fill a re-sealable sandwich bag.

Label the bag with your name, address, and sample location.

Contact your local UNL Extension office for recommendations on specific tests to run on the soil, and for suggestions of a lab to send the sample to for testing.

After receiving soil test results, consult with your extension educator for fertilizer and other recommendations to meet the growing needs of your garden or landscape.

For more information, contact UNL Extension Horticulture Educator David Lott at dlott2@unl.edu, or 308-532-2683.