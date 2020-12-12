UNL releases 2021 crop budgets online

The University of Nebraska-Lincoln released their crop budgets for the 2021 growing season. This includes 83 crop production budgets for 15 unique crops grown in Nebraska in addition to crop budgeting procedures, standard costs used, and production cost summaries. UNL’s crop budgets are updated annually for producers to use in their operation. Budgets can be downloaded in a printable PDF version or an Excel worksheet. Current crop budgets provide a cash cost per unit of production and the total cost of production for each crop. The 2021 crop budgets can be found online at cropwatch.unl.edu/budgets with videos on how to use these budgets in a PDF or Excel format.