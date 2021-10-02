 Skip to main content
UNL’s annual BugFest event to be virtual this year
Local News

LINCOLN — The University of Nebraska-Lincoln’s Department of Entomology will host its first-ever 2021 Virtual BugFest from Oct. 10 to 24.

The online event is designed to create a comfortable space for families and friends to learn about insects and science through family-oriented activities. Attendees can learn about bee biology, learn how to draw insects, view Nebraska insects, see insects with a blacklight and participate in at-home, hands-on activities. All activities and videos were created by entomology students, faculty and staff.

BugFest is the Department of Entomology’s big annual educational event for the public that has been held for over 10 years. Due to COVID-19 precautions, it has transitioned to a virtual format this year, with hopes of returning to an in-person format next year.

The online event is free. Participants can view pre-recorded content and activities here, beginning at 1 p.m. Oct. 10.

