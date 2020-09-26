UNL student gets research internship

LINCOLN — A girl growing up with a curiosity for the world, Erin Willats loves research.

Willats, a junior from Scotts bluff who is majoring in food technology for companion animals on the pre-veterinary track, found her passion for research during her current internship at Petsource by Scoular.

Looking to thoroughly explore her major in preparation for veterinary school, Willats reached out to a UNL professor who connected her to Petsource.

At Petsource, Willats is a research and innovation associate, allowing her to support all departments within Petsource. Throughout her life, Willats independently conducted research about things she was simply curious about, and Petsource allows her personal inspiration for research to continue. The research at Petsource does present a learning curve since Willats must display research results for mass audience understanding as well as for empirical academic audiences.

“It definitely was a different experience doing research for this company, because once you do the research, it’s not just like ‘OK I have the information that’s the end of it.’ It’s creating PowerPoints, creating different displays to look at and to understand the research that I’m doing,” said Willats.