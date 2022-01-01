 Skip to main content
UNL-TAPS to recognize top honors with awards banquet
UNL-TAPS to recognize top honors with awards banquet

The UNL Testing Ag Performance Solutions program is hosting their annual banquet to announce top honors and recognize participants for the 2021 UNL-TAPS competitions. The awards banquet will take place on Jan. 15 at the Younes Conference Center, 416 W. Talmadge Road, in Kearney.

The program begins with a social hour at 5 p.m. followed by dinner and awards at 6 p.m. All current UNL-TAPS participants, partners and sponsors are welcome to attend in addition to anyone who is interested in learning more about the TAPS program.

RSVP is requested for meal planning purposes. RSVP by Jan. 5 to reserve your spot. More information about this event and registration can be found at the following website taps.unl.edu. Questions can be directed to Krystle Rhoades at krystle.rhoades@unl.edu or 308-696-6709.

