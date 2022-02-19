UNL to host virtual landlord, tenant cash rent workshops

LINCOLN — The University of Nebraska-Lincoln’s Center for Agricultural Profitability will host two virtual 2022 cash rent workshops to address the financial resiliency necessary for agricultural operations to sustain risk while remaining profitable.

“Building Farm and Ranch Resiliency in the Age of Financial Uncertainty” will be presented March 24 and 25 via Zoom. The March 24 workshop will be from noon to 2:30 p.m. CT, and is geared toward those owning and working on land in the eastern part of the state. The presentation on March 25 will run from 9 to 11:30 a.m. CT, and is aimed at those in the western and central regions.