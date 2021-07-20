UNL webinar to analyze proposed 30 by 30 plan

LINCOLN — The Center for Agricultural Profitability at the University-Lincoln will cover President Joe Biden’s proposed 30 by 30 conservation plan during a webinar at noon on Thursday.

On Jan. 27, Biden signed a climate action executive order pledging, among other things, to conserve at least 30% of U.S. land and water by 2030. On May 6, a report to the president provided some details for implementing the 30 by 30 plan. For farmers and ranchers, one of the most important of the report’s core principles is the pledge to honor private property rights, honor existing voluntary stewardship efforts by private landowners and build on existing land and water conservation programs.

The webinar will describe the 30 by 30 plan and discuss how the U.S. may be closer to reaching 30% land protection than many may realize. It will be presented by Dave Aiken, professor and agricultural law and water specialist in the university’s Department of Agricultural Economics.

The webinar is part of the Center for Agricultural Profitability’s weekly series, held every Thursday at noon.

The new interdisciplinary center, based in the Department of Agricultural Economics, opened June 28 to support informed economic decision-making in agriculture through research, extension and education. For more about the center, and to register for the Thursday webinar, visit cap.unl.edu.