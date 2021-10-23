 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
UNL webinar to cover managing business relationships with family
0 comments

UNL webinar to cover managing business relationships with family

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

LINCOLN — The University of Nebraska-Lincoln’s Center for Agricultural Profitability will host a webinar offering strategies for meaningful and productive family and business relationships at noon on Thursday.

Communication important for all businesses. This is especially true when your employees and coworkers are family members. The webinar will help farmers, ranchers and agribusiness professionals who work with producers to learn more about managing family and business relationships with conflict resolution and productive communication.

The webinar will be presented by Ashlee Westerhold, an extension area economist at the University of Idaho.

It is the first in a monthly series of webinars designed to benefit applicants in the Nebraska Land Link program, which works to match farmers or ranchers seeking land with landowners who are looking to find successors. Prospective landowners and land seekers can apply to the program for free at cap.unl.edu/landlink. Applications are then matched with compatible counterparts so that a mutually beneficial partnership can be forged over the course of a transition plan, with facilitation by Nebraska Extension professionals.

To register for the webinar, visit the Center for Agricultural Profitability’s website at cap.unl.edu/webinars.

0 comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

PennyWise Episode 34: End of the year financial to do list

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Nebraska COVID-19 dashboard will disappear again
Health

Nebraska COVID-19 dashboard will disappear again

  • Updated

Gov. Pete Ricketts also rescinded a directed health measure that suspended certain elected surgeries. The move comes as the total number of hospitalized COVID-19 patients dropped below 10% of the state's beds.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News