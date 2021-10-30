UNL webinar to explore culling decisions for cattle producers

LINCOLN — The University of Nebraska-Lincoln’s Center for Agricultural Profitability will host a webinar focused on the impact of price and management on culling decisions at noon on Thursday.
The webinar will look at price trends in cull cows and the impact of exports and domestic meat consumption on those prices. It will discuss what decisions need to be made for early cull or post-pregnancy-check cull cows, and address feed resource requirements.
Presenters from Nebraska Extension include Elliott Dennis, a livestock marketing specialist; Kacie McCarthy, a beef cow-calf specialist; and Karla Wilke, a range management cow-calf specialist.
To register for the webinar, visit the Center for Agricultural Profitability’s website at cap.unl.edu/webinars.