UNL webinar to feature panel discussion with ag carbon credit organizations

LINCOLN — The University of Nebraska-Lincoln’s Center for Agricultural Profitability will host a panel discussion with representatives of carbon credit organizations working with farmers and ranchers at noon on Aug. 12.

The U.S. Senate has just approved the Growing Climate Solutions Act, which could create greater transparency in ag carbon credit markets. After each panel member provides a summary of how their company approaches the ag carbon credit market, viewers will have the opportunity to ask questions.

The discussion will be hosted by Dave Aiken, a professor and agricultural law and water specialist in the university’s Department of Agricultural Economics. Panel members will be Lisa Streck, head of the Carbon Grower Program at Bayer; Tamara Kass, vice president of business development at CIBO Technologies; and CK Wisniewski, manager of landowner success at Grassroots Carbon.

The webinar is presented as part of the Center for Agricultural Profitability’s weekly webinar series, hosted every Thursday at noon.

For more information resources about agricultural carbon markets, and to register for the webinar, visit the Center for Agricultural Profitability’s website cap.unl.edu.