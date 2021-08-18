UNL webinar to focus on estate plans for farms and ranches

LINCOLN — The University of Nebraska-Lincoln’s Center for Agricultural Profitability will host a webinar offering strategies for planning the transition to the next generation in farm and ranch businesses at noon on Aug. 19.

It will be presented by Jeff Tranel, an agricultural and business management economist with Colorado State University. His work focuses on estate and succession planning, financial management, income tax management and human resource management.

Tranel will discuss key issues related to estate planning and management succession, including inheritance versus legacy, the four pillars of a lasting legacy and how to have productive family discussions about succession and estate planning.

The webinar is presented as part of the Center for Agricultural Profitability’s weekly webinar series, hosted at noon each Thursday.

For more information, and to register for the webinar, visit the Center for Agricultural Profitability’s website at cap.unl.edu.