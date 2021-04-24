UNMC announces June teen tractor safety course

Teens 14 or 15 years of age who work on farms, or others who are interested in learning about safe farming practices, can register for this summer’s tractor safety training course.

The course will be hosted in early June at five sites across Nebraska.

Students will complete the first day of the course online. After successfully completing the online course and testing, the required driving test will be offered in-person, with COVID-19 safety precautions, at five locations across Nebraska June 7 to 11.

The online course will cover the required elements of the National Safe Tractor and Machinery Operation Program.

The on-site driving training and exam will include a driving test, equipment operation and ATV safety lessons.

Cost of the hybrid course is $40 and includes educational materials, the online learning link and supplies. More information and registration can be found at kearney.unl.edu.

Driving dates, Nebraska locations and site coordinator contact information is below.

» June 7 — Akrs Equipment, 49110 U.S. Highway 20 in O’Neill; contact Debra Walnofer, 402-336-2760, dwalnofer2@unl.edu