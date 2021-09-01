UNMC ATV accident study shows older riders are just as prone as teens

In contrast to car tires, an ATV tire is knobby and has low-pressure. In combination with the ATVs narrow wheelbase and high center of gravity, operating an ATV on either gravel or pavement makes them prone to rollovers or loss of control at roadway speeds. More than half of fatal single-ATV accidents on roads involve rollovers according to the Insurance Institute of Highway Safety.

“Never carry a passenger on an ATV that’s designed for one passenger,” Harris said. “Doing so greatly increases the risk of rollover. My new motto is ‘No roads — No loads.’ Driving an ATV on any Nebraska road is illegal, unless it’s for agricultural purposes, and ATVs simply weren’t designed to be used in this way.”

It was in the early 1980s that ATVs were first used in the U.S. for agricultural purposes. Since that time, more than 10,000,000 are used in agricultural settings, making the knowledge and implementation of safety practices extremely important.

Employers who have workers using ATVs, should provide thorough safety training and regular safety reviews. PPE should be required, and written operating and maintenance policies should be available and enforced. Whenever necessary, hazards such as excavations, trenches, guy wires, etc. that are present in the work area should be identified and marked so they are readily visible to workers.