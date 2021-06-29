UNMC dedicates heritage center

“We are grateful to our donors and thrilled to showcase UNMC’s impactful story to our community, as well as the many visitors who come to campus,” said Emily McElroy, dean of the McGoogan Library.

The Wigton Heritage Center tells UNMC’s story through gallery and digital exhibit space; showcase the McGoogan Library’s vast special collections, artifacts, archives and rare books; and expose University Hospital’s historic façade and iconic columns within a planned atrium that will serve as a welcoming space for alumni, visitors, new and prospective students and others. A Dunkin Donuts will open within the space at the end of June.

On three floors of the Wigton Heritage Center, visitors may view 11 exhibits featuring images and artifacts from the McGoogan’s Special Collections and Archives, UNMC College of Nursing, UNMC College of Dentistry and cultural institutions across the state. Three additional exhibits will open in November 2021. Visitors also can view 13 interactive displays throughout the Wigton Heritage Center by viewing campus images and biographical information, selections from the library’s rare book collection and listening to oral histories from past UNMC leaders.