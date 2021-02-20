 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
UNMC holds White Coat Ceremony for new students
0 comments

UNMC holds White Coat Ceremony for new students

  • 0

The University of Nebraska Medical Center College of Nursing recently held Nightingale White Coat Ceremonies to recognize new students in its Accelerated Bachelor of Science in Nursing program. Students, who began class in January, are enrolled in the one-year program at one of the college’s nursing divisions in Omaha, Lincoln, Kearney, Scottsbluff and Norfolk.

Listed below are the students who participated in the White Coat Ceremonies.

UNMC College of Nursing Kearney Division

Keith Everitt of Chappell.

UNMC College of Nursing Lincoln Division

Caleb Rice of Gothenburg.

0 comments

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Home & Garden

4 food storage containers that don’t suck

Food storage containers can prolong the life of leftovers, keep pests out of dry food, and help you organize your refrigerator, but a bad container lets in air and moisture, and leaves food spoiled. Here are 4 great containers to keep your kitchen organized.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News