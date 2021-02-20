UNMC holds White Coat Ceremony for new students

The University of Nebraska Medical Center College of Nursing recently held Nightingale White Coat Ceremonies to recognize new students in its Accelerated Bachelor of Science in Nursing program. Students, who began class in January, are enrolled in the one-year program at one of the college’s nursing divisions in Omaha, Lincoln, Kearney, Scottsbluff and Norfolk.
Listed below are the students who participated in the White Coat Ceremonies.
UNMC College of Nursing Kearney Division
Keith Everitt of Chappell.
UNMC College of Nursing Lincoln Division
Caleb Rice of Gothenburg.
