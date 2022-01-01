UNMC legislative report reveals more behavioral health professionals needed

“What we learned from this survey is that since BHECN was founded in 2009, the behavioral health workforce has continued to increase. This is very promising news,” said Dr. Marley Doyle, director of BHECN and an assistant professor in the UNMC Department of Psychiatry.

“However, we also study the demographics of the current behavioral health workforce, and we know that the workforce is aging and mostly concentrated in urban areas.”

Doyle added, “In Nebraska, one in five people either has a mental health diagnosis or a substance use disorder. And we’re seeing even higher numbers because of the pandemic. In Nebraska last year, overdose deaths rose by 43%. Teachers and education leaders have stated they’ve never seen so many young people struggling with their mental health. So, we know that there is a great need for behavioral health services. We also know that there are not enough behavioral health providers to meet this need.”

BHECN has a unique partnership with all graduate behavioral health training programs in Nebraska and is dedicated to improving access to behavioral health care across the state.