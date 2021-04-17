 Skip to main content
UNMC medical students receive residency assignments
A total of 118 senior medical students at the University of Nebraska Medical Center in Omaha received their residency assignments.

Match Day is an annual rite of passage for medical students — a day when students across the country learn where they will train the next three to seven years in the medical area of their choice. Students are matched through a computer program to align their preferences for residency programs in order to fill the thousands of training positions available at U.S. teaching hospitals.

Forty-three percent of UNMC students are staying in Nebraska for their training, and 58% matched in primary care, which includes family medicine, internal medicine, internal medicine/pediatrics, pediatrics and obstetrics/gynecology.

The UNMC medical students, slated to graduate in May, are listed by hometown, name, specialty and location of residency assignment:

Lewellen

Joshua Seth Lallman, UNMC, Medicine-Pediatrics, Omaha.

Lexington

Wilfredo Alexander Lopez, U Oklahoma College of Medicine, Obstetrics-Gynecology, Tulsa.

Oconto

Garret Glen Dockweiler, McLennan County Family Medicine, Waco.

Oshkosh

Mitchell Lee Milanuk, UNMC, Internal Medicine, Omaha.

