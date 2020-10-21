UNMC offers disability leadership seminar

The University of Nebraska Medical Center Munroe-Meyer Institute’s Nebraska Statewide Disability Leadership Training Seminar Series will be held in November with a four-session seminar on Nov. 6, 7, 13 and 14.
The statewide virtual seminar is designed for persons with disabilities, family members, concerned citizens and professionals who are interested in promoting the best outcomes for individuals with disabilities and their families in Nebraska, according to a press release from UNMC.
There is no cost for this training, which will be presented via computer utilizing Zoom. Instructions will be provided to registrants. Registrants are asked to attend all sessions.
The four-day event will focus on leadership and advocacy training regarding systems of services and supports to individuals with disabilities and their families, including philosophy, current systems, opportunities for leadership, systems change strategies and planning.
Participants will receive support at the seminar and beyond on developing advocacy plans, building and supporting state and local coalitions with the goal of improving services and systems for individuals with disabilities.
Times for the event are:
» Nov. 6 — 12:30 to 5 p.m.
» Nov. 7 — 8:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.
» Nov. 13 — 12:30 to 5 p.m.
» Nov. 14 — 8:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.
» A fifth review session also will be scheduled following the completion of the course.
Speakers at the virtual event will include:
» Eric Evans, PhD, executive director, Disability Rights Nebraska.
» Brad Meurrens, public policy director, Disability Rights Nebraska.
» Edison McDonald, executive director, Arc of Nebraska.
» Janet Miller, adult services associate, UNMC Munroe-Meyer Institute.
» Jenn Miller, outreach coordinator, PTI-Nebraska.
» Jennifer Hansen, parent resource coordinator, UNMC Munroe-Meyer Institute.
» Kathy Hoell, director, Statewide Independent Living Council.
» Mark Smith, assistant professor, UNMC Munroe-Meyer Institute.
» Mary Angus, support coordinator, UNMC Munroe-Meyer Institute.
Participants can register for the virtual event on Zoom at bit.ly/3m2FI7s. Individuals who need assistance in registering or have questions can contact Mark Smith at 402-559-5744 or msmitha@unmc.edu.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!