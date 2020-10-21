UNMC offers disability leadership seminar

The University of Nebraska Medical Center Munroe-Meyer Institute’s Nebraska Statewide Disability Leadership Training Seminar Series will be held in November with a four-session seminar on Nov. 6, 7, 13 and 14.

The statewide virtual seminar is designed for persons with disabilities, family members, concerned citizens and professionals who are interested in promoting the best outcomes for individuals with disabilities and their families in Nebraska, according to a press release from UNMC.

There is no cost for this training, which will be presented via computer utilizing Zoom. Instructions will be provided to registrants. Registrants are asked to attend all sessions.

The four-day event will focus on leadership and advocacy training regarding systems of services and supports to individuals with disabilities and their families, including philosophy, current systems, opportunities for leadership, systems change strategies and planning.

Participants will receive support at the seminar and beyond on developing advocacy plans, building and supporting state and local coalitions with the goal of improving services and systems for individuals with disabilities.

Times for the event are:

» Nov. 6 — 12:30 to 5 p.m.