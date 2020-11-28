UNMC offers grain handling safety for harvest

According to the U.S. Department of Labor, slips, trips and falls are the most common occupational accident. Statistics show that 15% of accidental deaths are caused by falls, second only to motor vehicle accidents. More than 17% of disabling work injuries were caused by falls.

At grain and feed facilities, causes of these accidents often involve weather, clutter, loose material, a slippery or uneven surface, poor visibility, floor openings, elevated surfaces, improper footwear, unsafe behaviors and obstructions.

Ice, snow, rain condensation and mud are all significant slip and fall hazards. One of the biggest challenges in dealing with these weather-related hazards is that they constantly change. Staying aware of the weather forecast and maintaining awareness of these transient hazards can help reduce potential for slips, trips and falls.

Maintain safe walking surfaces by checking them regularly as weather changes occur. Be aware that even rain can cause surfaces to become slippery. As much as possible, choose the driest path and smoothest surface.