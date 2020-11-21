 Skip to main content
UNMC offers virtual nursing open house

The University of Nebraska Medical Center College of Nursing offers three flexible master of science in nursing degrees in leadership and administration for nurses who want to advance their careers.

The college will host two “Nurse Leaders Needed in These Challenging Times,” virtual events via Zoom from 4:30 to 5:30 p.m. or 6:30 to 7:30 p.m. CT on Dec. 1. The college will give prospective students a closer look at three different master’s programs: MSN — the nurse leader/executive, the MSN/master’s in business administration dual degree and the RN — MSN nurse leader/executive degree.

Nursing professionals who possess both clinical skills and a clear understanding of business management, leadership and strategic decision-making are needed now more than ever to meet the leadership challenges of today’s health care environment. Degrees focused on leadership can prepare nurses for leadership roles in health care organizations and government agencies.

The Zoom meeting identification is 987 9700 6477; the passcode is 582287.

