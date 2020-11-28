UNMC offers virtual open house

The University of Nebraska Medical Center College of Nursing offers three flexible master of science in nursing degrees in leadership, management and administration for nurses who want to advance their careers.

The college will two host “Nurse Leaders Needed in These Challenging Times,” virtual events via Zoom from 4:30 to 5:30 p.m. or 6:30 to 7:30 p.m. CT on Tuesday. The college will give prospective students a closer look at three different master’s programs: MSN — the nurse leader/executive, the MSN/master’s in business administration dual degree and the RN — MSN nurse leader/executive degree.

Nursing professionals who possess both clinical skills and a clear understanding of business management, leadership and strategic decision-making are needed now more than ever to meet the leadership challenges of today’s health care environment. Degrees focused on leadership can prepare nurses for leadership roles in health care organizations and government agencies.

Recent alumni, current students and UNMC faculty will be available during the sessions to talk about the career benefits of an advanced degree, how to get started and how to balance life as a student and working professional.