UNMC provides heavy equipment safety tips

Unless you’re thoroughly familiar with and trained how to use a front-end loader, working around and using one in a feedyard could lead to the serious injury or the death of yourself or a co-worker. In a feedyard, front-end loaders are typically used to reclaim and load grain, fertilizer or other raw materials.

Identifying front-end loader safety principles is one of the aims of Central States Center for Agricultural Safety and Health. This University of Nebraska Medical Center group is conducting two research projects, funded by National Institutes of Occupational Safety and Health, that are designed to make a positive impact on the sustainability of cattle feedyards through increased safety and health efforts.

Front-end loaders are a machine with a scoop or bucket on an articulated arm that’s positioned at the front of the vehicle. Front-end loaders may have an enclosed cab or a rollbar with a canopy. In some instances, a hydraulic bucket is attached to the front of a tractor and used like a front-end loader.

Front-end loaders are a useful and necessary piece of equipment in many agricultural operations. However, use of these loaders doesn’t come without risk.