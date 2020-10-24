UNMC provides heavy equipment safety tips

Unless you’re thoroughly familiar with and trained how to use a front-end loader, working around and using one in a feedyard could lead to the serious injury or the death of yourself or a co-worker. In a feedyard, front-end loaders are typically used to reclaim and load grain, fertilizer or other raw materials.
Identifying front-end loader safety principles is one of the aims of Central States Center for Agricultural Safety and Health. This University of Nebraska Medical Center group is conducting two research projects, funded by National Institutes of Occupational Safety and Health, that are designed to make a positive impact on the sustainability of cattle feedyards through increased safety and health efforts.
Front-end loaders are a machine with a scoop or bucket on an articulated arm that’s positioned at the front of the vehicle. Front-end loaders may have an enclosed cab or a rollbar with a canopy. In some instances, a hydraulic bucket is attached to the front of a tractor and used like a front-end loader.
Front-end loaders are a useful and necessary piece of equipment in many agricultural operations. However, use of these loaders doesn’t come without risk.
Serious injuries involving front-end loaders may begin with something as simple leaving a shovel in an area where a front-end loader is working. In one instance, when a feedyard worker left a shovel on the ground and then noticed the loader was likely to run over it, the worker ran to retrieve the shovel, slipped and fell to the ground, and was nearly run over because the operator had no idea he was in that area.
Co-workers who realized the man was in harm’s way waved their arms and shouted at the loader operator to stop. Fortunately, the operator did stop and the “near miss” was avoided. A subsequent inspection of the loader revealed that the backup camera wasn’t functioning, which greatly restricted the operator’s line of sight.
In this case, the workers immediately notified their supervisor so a job safety analysis could be completed at the feedyard. All the feedyard’s employees also completed a review of front-end loader safety practices.
The first step in operating a front-end loader is to thoroughly inspect it each time prior to using it. Had this step been completed in the case study included here, the operator would have been more aware of the issues resulting from the faulty backup camera. In addition, there may have been an option to use a different loader that was functioning properly.
A pre-use inspection should include:
» Checking tires for proper air pressure and condition.
» Rollover protection system or ROPS to ensure it is in place and has no cracks or damage.
» Hydraulic and oil lines to make sure they are not leaking.
» Bucket to make sure it is properly secured.
» Make sure the cab is clean of debris or materials on the floorboard.
» Operate the controls to make sure they are working correctly.
» Check the brakes to make sure they engage properly.
» Check the lift and bucket controls to make sure they are operational.
» Hand and footholds to ensure they are in good condition and free of buildup from ice, snow or other materials.
» Clean windows whenever they impact visibility.
Additional safety features that need to be inspected include lights, horn, back-up alarm, back-up camera (if applicable), fire-extinguisher, seatbelt and mirrors.
Each year, many feedyard workers are injured mounting or dismounting mobile equipment. When mounting or dismounting a loader, make sure to face the machine and use the hand footholds provided. Keep hands free to firmly grip the handholds and make sure boots are free of any buildup that could cause a slip.
Once inside the loader, operators should always secure the seatbelt. When dismounting from the loader, do so keeping three points of contact with one foot at a time. Avoid jumping from the equipment, which can lead to slips and falls.
Several pinch points are found on the loader’s articulating arm and the bucket’s pivot points. Make sure workers remain clear of the loader when raising, lowering or tilting the bucket.
Loaders should always be operated in a well-ventilated area because they can emit carbon monoxide through incomplete combustion. Carbon monoxide is odorless and colorless. This invisible threat can build up in an enclose area such as a maintenance shop, warehouse, large tank, and other types of enclosed buildings or structures. When breathed in, carbon monoxide displaces oxygen in the blood and deprives the heart, brain and other vital organs of oxygen. Symptoms of carbon monoxide exposure include dizziness, headache and nausea.
The rated capacity of a loader bucket is found on the machine’s nameplate or in the operator’s manual. Lifting loads heavier than the rated capacity can cause the loader to become unstable.
