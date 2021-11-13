UNMC receives $1.7M grant to study negating biohazard lung injuries

Researchers at the University of Nebraska Medical Center have received a $1.7 million grant to study ways to repair lung disease caused by exposure to biohazards, particularly agricultural dust, UNMC said in a press release.

The four-year grant from the National Institute for Occupational Safety & Health aims to define the lung repair, recovery and remodeling processes following acute and repetitive exposure to biohazards — such as endotoxins — particularly in food processing and meat packing plants. The funding is a continuation of work supported by the Central States Center for Agricultural Safety and Health at the UNMC College of Public Health.

When inhaled, dust containing endotoxins — parts of bacteria found in occupational settings — often triggers inflammatory responses in the lungs, resulting in cough, sputum and shortness of breath with activity.

There’s no approved therapy for this type of lung injury, said Dr. Jill Poole, chief of the UNMC Department of Internal Medicine’s Division of Allergy and Immunology and principal investigator of the grant. Todd Wyatt, Ph.D., and Dr. Debra Romberger are co-investigators of the grant.

The team hopes to change that moving forward.