UNMC study sheds more light on COVID-19 and lung disease

A University of Nebraska Medical Center team recently published a study that adds more insight into COVID-19 and some lung diseases. The paper was published July 6 online in CHEST, a prominent medical journal.

“Our goal was to determine whether Interleukin-33 (IL-33) was in the lungs of patients who did not survive COVID-19 and compare it to IL-33 expression in other inflammatory lung diseases,” said Dr. Jill Poole, chief of the UNMC Department of Internal Medicine’s Division of Allergy and Immunology. She is senior author of the research letter titled, “IL-33 Depletion in COVID-19 Lungs.”

Other researchers have reported that blood levels of Interleukin-33 were increased at time of hospitalization for COVID-19 and that high levels predicted poor outcomes for the SARS-Cov-2 infection.

Poole said in addition to its role in allergic asthma, previous studies have shown elevated IL-33 in the blood and/or lung of those with chronic obstructive pulmonary disease and end-stage lung disease.