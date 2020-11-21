UNMC team makes discovery in fighting staph

Imagine having hip or knee replacement surgery then needing to have it redone due to infection that sets in. Infections can result in additional surgery and hospitalization, considerable disability and prolonged recovery, as well as cost.

Staphylococcus aureus is a leading cause of prosthetic joint infection that is characterized by biofilm formation — groups of bacteria that are held together by molecules that help them attach to surfaces, such as the orthopaedic hardware used for hip and knee replacements.

University of Nebraska Medical Center researchers are working toward another way to treat Staph aureus infections in joint replacement surgery besides using antibiotics, which when used alone usually aren’t effective, said Tammy Kielian, Ph.D., Choudari Kommineni, DVM., PhD professor of pathology, UNMC Department of Pathology and Microbiology.

Dr. Kielian and collaborators have published a study that appears in the October 2020 print issue of Nature Microbiology, one of the leading journals in the field of microbiology.