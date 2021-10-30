UNMC to host session on nursing programs

The University of Nebraska Medical Center College of Nursing will host an in-person Omaha event on Nov. 10 to give prospective students a closer look at its doctoral nursing programs. The event will feature information about the doctor of philosophy and doctor of nursing practice degrees, which can advance nursing careers.

Faculty, student and staff representatives will be available to discuss degree choices, financing and juggling life as a student.

According to the press release, a Ph.D. prepares individuals for leadership roles in research, and the DNP prepares nurses in advanced clinical expertise and health systems change.

Registration is required for the event.

The in-person program will take place Nov. 10 from 4:30 to 6 p.m. CT at the college’s Omaha location in the Center for Nursing Science, 4010 Dewey Ave., third floor student atrium. To attend the event, individuals are required to wear masks and be fully vaccinated against COVID-19.

Register online at unmccon.forms-db.com/view.php?id71610.

Information about UNMC’s nursing programs is available at unmc.edu/nursing, or by calling 402-559-4120.