UNMC, WSC partner on nursing degrees

“The Early Admission Pathway complements the accelerated BSN partnership and the traditional pre-nursing pathways between Wayne State and UNMC, which together have launched the successful health care careers of thousands of graduates,” she said.

“Our joint program with UNMC underscores the longstanding relationship between our two institutions and the trust that UNMC has in our preparation of students for health care careers,” said Wayne State College President Marysz Rames. “We know many of our students want to be a nurse but may not be sure of how to get there. Here is a clear and simple path to a career in nursing.”

Ron Loggins, dean of WSC’s School of Science, Health and Criminal Justice, said admission to nursing programs has become highly competitive and students are looking for opportunities to connect to a future professional program.

“They are also looking for academic pathways that provide assurances that they will be prepared for nursing school,” Dr. Loggins said. “Our partnership with UNMC and flexible pathways allow both traditional and non-traditional students to prepare for a career in nursing. Nurses are a key participant in the patient care team and I’m proud to say that Wayne State College is helping students achieve their goal of becoming a nurse. This will guarantee a seat in a premier nursing program.”

Applications are being accepted ­­­­now for the fall 2022 semester. Guaranteed spaces will be made available each academic year for this early admission pathway agreement.