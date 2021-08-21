UP, Progress Rail partner to reduce greenhouse gases

OMAHA — Union Pacific locomotives will be getting a boost of biodiesel fuel.

Progress Rail, a Caterpillar company, approved the use of up to 20% biodiesel blend in specific EMD locomotive series operated by the railroad. Previously, the locomotives were approved to operate at 5%, according to a press release from Union Pacific.

“Union Pacific is dedicated to reducing its carbon footprint, and this is another step toward achieving our long-term goal to reduce absolute scope 1 and 2 greenhouse gas emissions 26% by 2030,” said Union Pacific Executive Vice President and Chief Human Resource Officer Beth Whited, who oversees the railroad’s environmental, social and governance-related efforts. “We continue to identify opportunities to increase low carbon fuel usage in our locomotives and appreciate Progress Rail’s partnership in our efforts.”

The updated fuel recommendation comes after testing high-horsepower locomotives, used for hauling freight long distances, and monitoring performance for things such as fuel consumption, as well as impact on engine oil and fuel filters. Progress Rail is currently undergoing additional testing and development.