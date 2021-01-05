 Skip to main content
Upcoming blood donation opportunities
Upcoming blood donation opportunities

Imperial

» 9 a.m. to 3 p.m., Jan. 21, Chase County High School, 520 E. Ninth St.

Chappell

» 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., Jan. 25, Chappell Fire Hall, 1650 Second St.

Benkelman

» Noon to 6 p.m., Wednesday, 4-H Exhibit Building, 70495 Ave. 338, Fairgrounds.

Eustis

» 11 a.m. to 5 p.m., Jan. 22, Legion Hall, 108 N. Main St.

Beaver City

» Noon to 6 p.m., Jan. 6, Community Building, 318 10th St.

Ogallala

» 8 a.m. to 2 p.m., Jan. 12, Ogallala Fair Building, 1100 W. Third St.

» Noon to 6 p.m., Jan. 13, Ogallala Fair Building, 1100 W. Third St.

Brady

» 12:30 to 6:30 p.m., Jan. 18, Community Building, 121 N. Main St.

North Platte

» 1 to 7 p.m., Jan. 14, Berean Church, 202 W. Eighth St.

» Noon to 6 p.m., Jan. 15, North Platte Blood Donation Center, 1111 S. Cottonwood St.

» 9:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m., Jan. 18, NPCC South Campus, 601 W. State Farm Road.

» 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., Jan. 21, St Patrick Catholic Church Parish Hall, 415 N. Chestnut St.

Sutherland

» 9 a.m. to 3 p.m., Jan. 25, Sutherland Public Schools, 401 Walnut St.

Stapleton

» 11 a.m. to 5 p.m., Jan. 19, Village Hall, 236 Main St.

Tryon

» 8 a.m. to 2 p.m., Jan. 22, McPherson County Fair Building, 527 Hwy 92.

Grant

» 8 a.m. to 2 p.m., Jan. 11, Perkins County Fairgrounds, 100 Garfield Ave.

McCook

» 8 a.m. to 2 p.m., Wednesday, Cornerstone Fellowship, 402 West Fifth St.

