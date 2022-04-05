Upcoming UNL Extension trainings highlight home food preservation

Many Nebraskans are excited this time of year to begin preparations to preserve the great flavors of the growing season at home. Cooks must follow step-by-step instructions from approved, research-tested recipes to assure they preserve a safe home-canned product. One such site would be the National Center for Home Food Preservation at nchfp.uga.edu.

Preventing the growth of clostridium botulinum spores is the overall goal in home canning. Correct canning methods and accurate measurements must be followed to assure a safe shelf-stable product.

Low-acid foods have pH values higher than 4.6. These foods contain too little acidity to prevent the growth of bacteria. They include red meats, seafood, poultry, milk and all fresh vegetables except most tomatoes. Most food mixtures have pH values above 4.6 unless the recipes include enough lemon juice, citric acid, or vinegar to make them acidic.

These low-acid foods must be processed between 240 degrees Fahrenheit and 250 degrees Fahrenheit. This can only be achieved in a pressure canner. When operating a pressure canner above sea level, canner pressure must be increased in order to develop equivalent temperatures. The time needed to destroy bacteria in low-acid canned food ranges from 20 to 160 minutes. The exact time depends on the kind of food being canned, the way in which it is packed in jars and the size of the jars.

Boiling-water canning is the recommended method for processing acidic foods that have a pH of 4.6 or lower on the pH scale. They include most fruits, most tomatoes, salsas and foods that have been acidified, such as pickles, sauerkraut or jams/jellies.

Nebraska Extension is providing several upcoming programs to help guide and prepare home gardeners with the correct methods to preserve their garden produce.

A free online Zoom program will be offered from 7 to 8 p.m. on three nights by the Nebraska Extension Food Safety Team. For more information, email the Extension educator listed for the day you are interested in attending.

» April 19: “Jelly Making,” Nancy Urbanec at go.unl.edu/jellyclass.

» May 3: “Freezing Foods,” Kayla Hinrichs at khinrichs3@unl.edu.

» June 14: “Pressure Canning Carrots,” Brenda Aufdenkamp at baufdenkamp1@unl.edu.

Nebraska Extension will also be offering hands-on in-person food preservation programs across Nebraska. For specific classes, registration information, contact the specific instructor.

» Norfolk: April 18, 3:30 and 6 p.m., Extension educator Carol Larvick, email clarvick@unl.edu.

» South Sioux City: April 27, 6 p.m., Extension educator Carol Larvick, email clarvick@unl.edu.

» North Platte: June 7 and June 13, 4 p.m., register at go.unl.edu/wccanning.

» Imperial: June 9, 4-7 p.m. MT, register at go.un.edu/wccanning.

» Grant: June 15, 4-7 p.m. MT, register at go.unl.edu/wccanning.

For more information, go to food.unl.edu