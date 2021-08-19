UScellular hosting free drive-in movies at Lincoln County Fairgrounds

Here is a blast from the past. According to the United Drive-In Theatre Owners Association, there were 4,063 drive-ins in 1958. That number has hit the rewind button to a current tally of about 330, according to driveinmovie.com.

UScellular will turn back the clock Friday and Saturday nights with a free drive-in movie at the Lincoln County Fairgrounds. This free “Movie Under the Stars” experience includes a screening of “Shrek 2” for 160 vehicles each night.

Details are available at drivein.uscellular.com. Spots are still available for each night. Anyone 18 years or older can register for a parking pass. Only one person in each vehicle needs to register for a pass, which is available on a first-come, first-served basis. In addition to free entry, UScellular will provide each vehicle with popular movie snacks.

“Drive-in movies have become popular and safe activities during the COVID-19 pandemic,” UScellular brand activation manager Lucas Witte said. “We know that North Platte does not have a drive-in theater, and we want to bring them one.”

UScellular will bring a custom 52-foot screen to the Lincoln County Fairgrounds parking lot for the movie.

The lot opens at 7 p.m. for an 8:30 p.m. showtime each night.

Parking spots are strategically mapped to ensure the best viewing angles and distances for peak safety. Audio is enabled through each car’s FM radio. Attendants will guide vehicles to their parking spots and check that everyone follows safety guidelines.