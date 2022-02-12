USDA announces CRP signups for 2022

LINCOLN — Agricultural producers and landowners can sign up soon for the Conservation Reserve Program, a cornerstone conservation program offered by the U.S. Department of Agriculture and a key tool in the Biden-Harris administration’s efforts to address climate change and achieve other natural resource benefits, the agency said in a press release. The General CRP signup will run through March 11, and the Grassland CRP signup will run from April 4 to May 13.

“We highly encourage farmers, ranchers and private landowners to consider the enrollment options available through CRP,” said Nebraska USDA Farm Service Agency State Executive Director John Berge. “Last year, we rolled out a better, bolder program, and we highly encourage you to consider its higher payment rates and other incentives. CRP is another way that we’re putting producers and landowners at the center of climate-smart solutions that generate revenue and benefit our planet.”

Producers and landowners enrolled 4.6 million acres into CRP signups in 2021, including 2.5 million acres in the largest Grassland CRP signup in history. There are currently 22.1 million acres enrolled, and FSA is aiming to reach the 25.5-million-acre cap statutorily set for fiscal year 2022.

CRP signups