The U.S. Department of Agriculture has announced loan interest rates effective April 3. USDA’s Farm Service Agency loans provide capital to help producers start or expand their farming operation, purchase equipment and storage structures or meet cash flow needs.

Operating, ownership and emergency loans

Interest rates for operating and ownership loan:

Farm operating loans (direct): 4.750%.

Farm ownership loans (direct): 4.750%.

Farm ownership loans (direct, joint financing): 2.750%.

Farm ownership loans (down payment): 1.500%.

Emergency loan (amount of actual loss): 3.750%.

FSA also offers guaranteed loans through commercial lenders at rates set by those lenders.

To access an interactive online, step-by-step guide through the farm loan process, visit the Loan Assistance Tool at lat.fpac.usda.gov.

Commodity and storage facility loans

Additionally, FSA provides low-interest financing to producers to build or upgrade on-farm storage facilities and purchase handling equipment and loans that provide interim financing to help producers meet cash flow needs without having to sell their commodities when market prices are low. Funds for these loans are provided through the Commodity Credit Corporation and are administered by the Farm Service Agency.

Commodity loans (less than one year disbursed): 5.875%.

Farm storage facility loans: Three-year loan terms: 4.375%; Five-year loan terms: 4.000%; Seven-year loan terms: 4.000%; 10-year loan terms: 3.875%; 12-year loan terms: 3.875%.

Sugar storage facility loans (15 years): 4.000%.

Simplified direct loan application

FSA developed a new, simplified direct loan application for producers seeking a direct farm loan. The new application, reduced from 29 to 13 pages, provides improved customer experience for producers applying for loans and enables them to complete a more streamlined application. Producers now also have the option to complete an electronic fillable form or a traditional paper application for submission to their local FSA service center.