LINCOLN — The USDA is making $31 million in grants available to help farmers and ranchers access new and better markets, in hopes of adding more value to their products, the Rural Development State Director Kate Bolz said in a press release.

For more information, go to rd.usda.gov/ne or contact Dan Janke at Daniel.janke@usda.gov or Brant Richardson at brant.richardson@usda.gov or call the USDA RD State Office at 402-437-5551.

“The Value-Added Producer Grant program provides Nebraska entrepreneurs and business leaders with additional support to take our Nebraska-grown agricultural products to the next level and distribute them to new markets, helping our state feed the world,” Bolz said.

Eligible applicants include independent producers, agricultural producer groups, farmer or rancher cooperatives and majority-controlled producer-based business ventures. The maximum award for a planning grant is $75,000. The maximum award for a working capital grant is $250,000.

For example, in 2022, USDA Rural Development provided grant funds to The Milk House in Gothenburg to market its dairy products such as ice cream, butter and yogurt.

The funding may be used for planning activities or working capital expenses related to producing and marketing a value-added agricultural product.

Planning activities may include conducting feasibility studies and developing business plans. Working capital expenses may include costs associated with processing, marketing, advertising, inventory and salaries.

USDA is making the grants available under the Value-Added Producer Grants program. The grants help agricultural producers market new products, create marketing opportunities, and increase their incomes through value-added activities.