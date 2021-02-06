USDA extends general sign-up for CRP

WASHINGTON D.C. — The U.S. Department of Agriculture is extending the Conservation Reserve Program general sign-up period, which had previously been announced as ending on Feb. 12. USDA will continue to accept offers as it takes this opportunity for the incoming administration to evaluate ways to increase enrollment. Under the previous administration, incentives and rental payment rates were reduced resulting in an enrollment shortfall of over 4 million acres. The program, administered by USDA’s Farm Service Agency, provides annual rental payments for 10 to 15 years for land devoted to conservation purposes, as well as other types of payments, according to a press release.

Before the general CRP sign-up period ends, producers will have the opportunity to adjust or resubmit their offers to take advantage of planned improvements to the program.