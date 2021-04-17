USDA grant supports ag production tech

LINCOLN — A University of Nebraska-Lincoln project to support next-generation framework for variable-rate technology, which allows for optimal application of fertilizer and other crop inputs based on soil and crop variations in production agriculture, has received support from the U.S. Department of Agriculture.

The $935,560 USDA grant comes from the National Institute of Food and Agriculture’s Agriculture and Food Research Initiative.

Variable-rate technology is key to addressing variations in soil makeup, temperature and other variables. Using variable-rate technology can help maximize yield and profit, while minimizing the agricultural inputs or footprints on the environment in agricultural production. Yeyin Shi, assistant professor and agricultural information systems engineering in UNL’s department of biological systems engineering, is leading the cyber physical systems, networking and physical processes enabling the project.