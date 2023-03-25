WASHINGTON — The U.S. Department of Agriculture Rural Development is offering grants to help people repair their homes from 2022 severe storm and fire damage.

The homes must be located in presidentially declared disaster areas. People living in 23 counties in Nebraska are eligible for the funding, according to a press release from State Director Kate Bolz's office.

“Nebraskan residents and communities impacted by disasters have demonstrated great resiliancy and strength. Supporting one another in difficult times is an important part of the spirit and character of rural America,” Bolz said. “The Biden-Harris Administration and USDA stand ready to help people across rural Nebraska access the resources they need to rebuild their homes, their communities and their lives.”

The grants are being made available through supplemental disaster funding under the Rural Disaster Home Repair Grant Program. Through this program, people may apply to receive grants of up to $40,675 directly from USDA to repair their homes.

Funds will be available until expended. They may be used to:

Pay for home repair expenses that were a result of a Presidentally declared disasters in calendar year 2022.

Prepare a site for a manufactured home.

Relocate a manufactured home.

To be eligible:

Applicants must have household incomes that do not exceed the low-limits based on their household size and county.

Homes must be located in an eligible rural area.

Homes must be located in a Presidentially declared disaster areas 2022.

Residents in the following counties may be eligible for the funding:

Antelope, Boone, Burt, Cedar, Cuming, Custer, Dixon, Frontier, Furnas, Garfield, Greeley, Holt, Knox, Logan, Pierce, Polk, Red Willow, Sherman, Thurston, Valley, Wayne, Wheeler and York counties.

For more information on how to apply, contact the USDA Rural Development Housing Team at SM.RD.NE.SFHQST@usda.gov or 402-437-5551.