LINCOLN — U.S. Department of Agriculture grants are available to organizations to help repair homes, owned or rented, that were damaged by storms and fires during 2022, according to a press release from Rural Development Nebraska State Director Kate Bolz.

The homes must be located in eligible rural areas and presidentially declared disaster areas.

The grants are being made available through supplemental disaster funding under the Housing Preservation Grants program. Organizations may apply to receive up to $50,000 to help people make repairs to their homes that were damaged by natural disasters in calendar year 2022.

Eligible organizations include state and local governments, federally recognized Indian tribes and nonprofits. The organizations may use the funds to provide grants or low-interest loans to repair or rehabilitate housing for low- and very low-income residents. For example, funds may be used to:

Repair or replace electrical wiring, foundations, roofs, insulation, heating systems and water/waste disposal systems.

Support accessibility features.

Purchase construction materials.

Finance administrative expenses up to 20%.

Funds may be used in the following presidentially declared disaster areas: Antelope, Boone, Burt, Cedar, Cuming, Custer, Dixon, Frontier, Furnas, Garfield, Greeley, Holt, Knox, Logan, Pierce, Polk, Red Willow, Sherman, Thurston, Valley, Wayne, Wheeler and York Counties.

Applications must be submitted by June 5 via grants.gov or directly to the Rural Development State Office. For more information on how to apply, contact the Nebraska team at SM.RD.NE.SFHQST@usda.gov or 402-437-5551 or go to rd.usda.gov/ne.